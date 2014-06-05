KSP: Escaped inmate in Graves Co. found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP: Escaped inmate in Graves Co. found

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
William Clark (Source: KSP) William Clark (Source: KSP)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police say an escaped inmate out of Graves County has been found.

William Clark was taken into custody in Providence, Ky.

Clark walked away from his work release detail on Thursday afternoon. He did not come back from the restroom at the state highway maintenance facility on Crittenden Drive in Mayfield just after noon, according to KSP.

Troopers and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office searched the immediate area and did not find him.

Police believe Clark stole a 2007 Chevy pickup. The pickup has "Jays Electric" written on both doors. It was taken from Crittenden Drive. It was reported stolen to KSP around 3:30 p.m.

Clark was described as a 23-year-old white male standing 5’3” tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has short brown hair with a light complexion.

William Clark was behind bars for theft, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly