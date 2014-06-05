KSP: Escaped inmate in Graves Co. found

Kentucky State Police say an escaped inmate out of Graves County has been found.William Clark was taken into custody in Providence, Ky.Clark walked away from his work release detail on Thursday afternoon. He did not come back from the restroom at the state highway maintenance facility on Crittenden Drive in Mayfield just after noon, according to KSP.Troopers and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office searched the immediate area and did not find him.Police believe Clark stole a 2007 Chevy pickup. The pickup has "Jays Electric" written on both doors. It was taken from Crittenden Drive. It was reported stolen to KSP around 3:30 p.m.Clark was described as a 23-year-old white male standing 5’3” tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has short brown hair with a light complexion.William Clark was behind bars for theft, burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.