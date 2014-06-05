St. Louis man accused of making threat to courthouse employees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis man accused of making threat to courthouse employees

Stephan Cleveland (Source: Jefferson County SO) Stephan Cleveland (Source: Jefferson County SO)
HILLSBORO, MO (KFVS) -

A St. Louis man is facing charges after prosecutors say he made a terroristic threat and harassed courthouse employees.

Stephen J. Cleveland, 22, of St. Louis, was charged by prosecutors with three counts of harassment, one count of tampering with judicial officer and one count of making terrorist threat.

According to the Jefferson County sheriff's office, courthouse employees said that a man had left threatening messages on their phone message system.

Investigators were able to identify and take Cleveland into custody.

Cleveland was booked into the Jefferson County Jail with a $250,000 only cash bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly