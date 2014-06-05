St. Louis man accused of making threat to courthouse employees

A St. Louis man is facing charges after prosecutors say he made a terroristic threat and harassed courthouse employees.

Stephen J. Cleveland, 22, of St. Louis, was charged by prosecutors with three counts of harassment, one count of tampering with judicial officer and one count of making terrorist threat.

According to the Jefferson County sheriff's office, courthouse employees said that a man had left threatening messages on their phone message system.

Investigators were able to identify and take Cleveland into custody.

Cleveland was booked into the Jefferson County Jail with a $250,000 only cash bond.

