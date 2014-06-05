Quinn signs law requiring students be taught CPR

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois high school students will be required to get training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other safety skills under a bill that Gov. Pat Quinn signed into law.

The new law also requires training on automated external defibrillators. The law takes effect for the 2014-2015 school year.

Quinn signed the legislation Thursday in Normal.

The legislation was prompted by paramedic George Laman. His daughter had a heart condition. She collapsed and died in 2008 during drill team practice at a suburban Chicago high school. Quinn's office says an AED was available at the school, but not used until paramedics arrived. Her family believes her life could have been saved had someone knew how to use it.

Quinn says the "common-sense law" will help students in emergencies.

The legislation is HB3724.

