Hearing set for MO couple facing attempted murder charges

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Man accused of attempted murder of wife pleads not guilty

A couple who faces murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday.

Christopher and Brandi Hicks were in court in Stoddard County.

Both are facing attempted murder, arson and armed criminal action charges.

They had an attorney present from the public defender’s office.

A preliminary hearing was set for June 19, at 2 p.m.

The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

Another person also faces attempted murder charges in connection to the 2013 arson fire near Bloomfield.

Donald Lafferty, 69, of Quechee, Vermont, made his first court appearance on May 19 at the Stoddard County Justice Center in front of Judge Joe Satterfield.



Lafferty waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

