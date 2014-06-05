Hearing set for MO couple facing attempted murder charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hearing set for MO couple facing attempted murder charges

Christopher Hicks Christopher Hicks
Brandi Hicks Brandi Hicks
Donald Lafferty Donald Lafferty
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

A couple who faces murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday.

Christopher and Brandi Hicks were in court in Stoddard County.

Both are facing attempted murder, arson and armed criminal action charges.

They had an attorney present from the public defender’s office.

A preliminary hearing was set for June 19, at 2 p.m.

The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

Another person also faces attempted murder charges in connection to the 2013 arson fire near Bloomfield.

Donald Lafferty, 69, of Quechee, Vermont, made his first court appearance on May 19 at the Stoddard County Justice Center in front of Judge Joe Satterfield.

Lafferty waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly