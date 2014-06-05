Dyersburg police chief out of a job

There's one less police officer in Dyersburg, Tennessee . Police Chief Art Heun is out of a job.

Heun was notified last week that his contract would not be renewed.

Instead of waiting for his contract to expire on June 30, Huen opted to leave his post immediately.

Heun was hired back in 2009.

He previously worked for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

