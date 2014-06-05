Medical flight makes emergency landing at Cape Girardeau airport

A plane made an emergency landing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport around noon on Thursday.According to Dent Thompson, VP of Operations, Phoenix Air Group, the LearJet 35 Air Ambulance was flying at altitude transporting a patient from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Louisville, Kentucky.While over Missouri, the crew received a high temperature warning on the Number two right hand engine.Thompson said the crew followed procedures and advised air traffic control of the situation. Then the crew requested a rapid decent and the need to land at the nearest airport, which was in Cape Girardeau.The request for a rapid decent is treated as an emergency because they have to fly through controlled airspace, and other planes have to be rerouted.Thompson says the plane landed with no issues. There was never a fire in the engine.Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy said this is the outcome he wishes for whenever there is an emergency at the airport."An engine out is not an unusual affair. It happens ever now and then. I kind of call it a routine emergency. We hope they all finish routinely. And that's certainly what we hope for," Loy said.Six people were on board including one patient.A second LearJet was dispatched to Cape Girardeau pick up the patient and continue the flight to Louisville.HIPPA laws restrict the concealing of information about the patient.A maintenance team from Phoenix Air Group in Cartersville, Georgia is heading to Cape Girardeau to check out the plane and correct any problems it may have.