'Click it or Ticket' all year round - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Click it or Ticket' all year round

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

From May 9-26, the Illinois Department of Transportation supported law enforcement agencies statewide to remind drivers to buckle up both day and night during the "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement mobilization.

“Our officers are out all year long. If you or your passengers, in the front seat or back seat, are caught not wearing a seat belt, day or night, you will be cited for the safety violation,” said Carbondale Police Chief Jody O’Guinn

The Carbondale Police Department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois in this annual effort to get more motorists to buckle up, in the front and back seat and save more lives.

During the mobilization, the Carbondale Police Department issued:

· 2 seat belt citations

· 1 child seat safety citation

· 2 DUI arrests

· 2 uninsured motorist citations

· 1 speeding citation

The annual Click It or Ticket mobilization may be over in Carbondale, but police say that is no excuse to stop using your seat belt.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly