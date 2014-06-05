Big Brothers Big Sisters: In great need of volunteers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Big Brothers Big Sisters: In great need of volunteers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help. They aim to serve hundreds of kids in the community in need of positive mentors. Right now the waiting list is more than 100 and fifteen children and growing. 

The ages served are 5-17 but they would like to extend the "promise to be there" until age 24 to ensure smooth transitions and positive support as they enter post-secondary education or other training. 

The average age of the little is 11 years old. Big Brothers and Big Sisters can be any age. The commitment that volunteers make is one year and spending four to six hours a month with your little brother or sister. 

According to former chairman and Big Brother of many years, Charlie Herbst says the mission is to create trusting and enduring relationships that encourage and support young people. 

To find out more or apply online go to: http://www.bbbsemo.org/volunteer/apply#

Or call: 573-339-0184 or 885-361-5900

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly