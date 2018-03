Big Brothers Big Sisters: In great need of volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help. They aim to serve hundreds of kids in the community in need of positive mentors. Right now the waiting list is more than 100 and fifteen children and growing.The ages served are 5-17 but they would like to extend the "promise to be there" until age 24 to ensure smooth transitions and positive support as they enter post-secondary education or other training.The average age of the little is 11 years old. Big Brothers and Big Sisters can be any age. The commitment that volunteers make is one year and spending four to six hours a month with your little brother or sister.According to former chairman and Big Brother of many years, Charlie Herbst says the mission is to create trusting and enduring relationships that encourage and support young people.To find out more or apply online go to: http://www.bbbsemo.org/volunteer/apply# Or call: 573-339-0184 or 885-361-5900