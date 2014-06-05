McCaskill to attend D-Day ceremonies in France

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will be among the delegation of officials attending events in Normandy, France, marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day.

The Democrat from Missouri was leaving Thursday to attend the ceremonies.

Numerous others also will be gathering to remember the events of June 6, 1944, when Allied forces invaded Western Europe in World War II.

McCaskill's father was a World War II veteran.

Her office says she will be the most senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to attend the D-Day ceremonies.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.