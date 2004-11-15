Heartland News is excited to be the first news organization in the country to offer an exciting technology called Podcasting.

What is Podcasting?

Podcasting allows you to subscribe to feeds, which include links to audio programs (files). Every time one of your subscriptions posts a new program (file), it automatically downloads to your computer. You can then transfer the programs (files) to a portable music device (i.e. iPod, .mp3 Player, or your computer). The programs are in the widely accepted .mp3 format.

KFVS12.com now provides two podcast feeds. The first is an audio version of Heartland News at Noon and Heartland News at 5 p.m. Once you are signed up to our podcast feed, you will be able to download the Podcast to your player as soon as the .mp3 is available. (Usually within 30 minutes of the newscast.) The second is an audio version of Mike Smythe's ViewPoint.



What you will need:

In order to use the podcasts, you will need to download a Podcast program. There are several available on the internet (and most are free). We recommend iPodder from iPodder.org . The file is just under 6mb and is available for both Windows and Macs .

Once you download and install the program, you will need to "subscribe" to the Podcast feed. This is easy to do. Just use the link:

Heartland News Audio Edition -

http://podcast.kfvs12.com/rss.xml

ViewPoint -

http://podcast.kfvs12.com/ViewPoint/viewpoint.xml

That's all there is to it!



More Information:

If you'd like more information on Podcasting, check out some of these articles from various sources:



Feedback: