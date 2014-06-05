Supporting summer reading in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Supporting summer reading in Cape Girardeau

How do you get your kids to pick up a book this summer?

This weekend The Book Rack in Cape Girardeau hosts a fundraiser to raise money for Read to Succeed through the United Way.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will also be hosting some helpful programs.

Click on any of the links below to learn more:

http://www.capelibrary.org/Default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/CapeBookRack
http://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/ReadtoSucceed.aspx

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

