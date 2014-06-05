Light pole hit twice Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Light pole hit twice Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau light pole took a beating Wednesday night.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle was driving east on Lexington around 10:30 p.m. and just past Amblewood Drive had what the driver called a mechanical malfunction which caused it to crash into a light pole.

There was one person in the vehicle and that person was not injured.

Our crew on the scene spoke with the driver of the vehicle who said a tire on the car blew out just before the vehicle hit the pole.

Sgt. Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police says it doesn't appear charges will be filed as the responding officer was familiar with a recall associated with the vehicle that hit the light pole.

Moments later, a second vehicle ran over the pole, according to Schmidt.

The second vehicle left the scene after running over the pole.

