Here are Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 6/4.

H.S. Baseball
Class 1 State Semifinals
Cooter---7
Dadeville---5
**Cooter will play Northeast Cairo at 1:00 p.m. in Final Thursday**

H.S. Baseball
Class 3 3rd Place Game
Fatima---6
NMCC---4

Class 3A Sectional Semifinal
Salem---4
Carbondale---3

MLB
St. Louis---5
Kansas City---2
Final 11 Innings



