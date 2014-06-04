I-57 reopened after crash in Alexander County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-57 reopened after crash in Alexander County

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

All lanes of Interstate 57 are open Thursday morning after a crash Wednesday night in Alexander County.

According to Illinois State Police, one lane of southbound Interstate 57 was closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews cleared the scene.

No word on injuries or what type of vehicle was involved.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.

