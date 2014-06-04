2 injured after crash involving car, bicycle

Two people were sent to the hospital after a car hit a bicycle on Wednesday, June 14.

At about 8:14 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Berger Road to a complaint of a crash involving a vehicle and a person riding a bike.

Deputies say Elizabeth Kidd, 21, of Paducah, Ky. was driving a 2010 Nissan on Berger Road. She told them she stopped at the intersection of Berger Road and Old Mayfield and looked both ways before pulling out of the intersection.

According to deputies, when she pulled out, she hit Brian E. Rodriguez, 19, of Paducah, Ky. He was going southbound on Old Mayfield Road on a bicycle.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries.

Kidd was taken to the hospital for possible non-life threatening injuries.

