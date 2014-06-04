Cape Girardeau police investigating after gunshots hit car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police investigating after gunshots hit car

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect after they say a car was shot three to five times on Wednesday night, June 4.

According to police the call came in around 7:22 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lacey.

They say the driver of the car hit was uncooperative and was arrested on an unrelated matter.

No one was hurt, but police are investigating. They say they have some leads on the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was driving. They are currently tracking those leads down.

