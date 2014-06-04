Community helps family after fire

A family in southeast Missouri is literally picking up the pieces after a fire at their home.The White family lives in Elsinore, Missouri and says a fire destroyed their home.They said they were camping at the lake when someone called them to say their house was going up in flames.At this time, they still don't know what caused the fire.Frank White says people are stopping by to see what they can do to help."We're getting it together and everybody in this little rural town here has pulled in to help, everything you can possibly do to help us, and offering to help us, and you got friends like that, you've got it made pretty good," said White."Everybody is just so tight knit, that it's just what we're meant for,” said a neighbor.The family is living in their camper until they can figure out what to do next.