Paducah man faces gun, drug related charges after search for wanted man

A Paducah man faces gun and drug related charges after police searched for a wanted man.

Wednesday morning, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division received information from other law enforcement agencies regarding an early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau.

Officials from Cape Girardeau Police Department and the DEA believed the suspect was hiding in Paducah, Kentucky.

Detectives confirmed that the vehicle in which the suspect, Tommy J. Davis III, was at a home in the 140 block of Limerick in Paducah.

While surveillance was conducted at the home, detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and Cape Girardeau Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Tommy Davis, III.

Around 1:18, Davis’ vehicle was seen leaving the home and stopped by police.

The sheriff's office Special Service Team executed the search warrant at 140 Limerick.

Davis was not found at the home, but over two pounds of marijuana and a M4 .223 rifle with a 45 round magazine were located along with evidence of drug trafficking.

William Troy, Jr., 33, of Paducah, was arrested at that time.

According to the McCracken County sheriff's office, representatives from Metropolis Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, ATF, and DEA collaborated in locating and arresting Tommy Davis, III at a hotel in Metropolis, Illinois.

During the investigation, it was determined that Troy had been receiving large quantities of drugs through the mail and then in turn selling them.

Troy was booked into the McCracken County Jail on charges of firearm enhanced trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces, hindering prosecution or apprehension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More charges are expected as the investigation continued.

