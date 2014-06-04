Lifeguard makes rescue first day on job - Man arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau standoff

We have several reports of flooding, hail and more throughout the Heartland on Wednesday night. (Photo source: Travis Lakin/Facebook)

The suspect has been caught in connection with a standoff in Cape Girardeau.

With summer in full swing, pools across the Heartland are open for business. Todd Tumminia talked to a lifeguard in Chester, Illinois who made a rescue on his first day on the job. You can watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for more.



Police have ended the standoff in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and the suspect was caught in Illinois. According to police the suspect, Tommy Joe Davis, III, was wanted in connection with the shooting on Olive Street.

A Heartland veteran was honored on Wednesday in Pinckneyville for his service during both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Allison Twaits was there as Jeremy O’Dell stood patiently in front of his family and friends while he waited to be awarded his six medals.

A family in southeast Missouri is literally picking up the pieces after a fire at their home. Christy Millweard talked to the family in Elsinore, Mo. You can click here for more.



This week’s Does It Work? test was on StufZ, a plastic burger maker that is designed to help you put your favorite toppings inside the burger. You can click here and watch tonight on Heartland News at 10 for the results.

A Paducah man was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police early on Wednesday morning at his home on Harrison Street. Thomas Wilkey was charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Zachary Adams, one of the men charged in Holly Bobo’s disappearance and murder, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday afternoon in Decatur County. You can click here for the story.

In national news, the small Idaho hometown of released captive Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl has canceled plans for a celebration later this month, citing security concerns after negative emails and angry phone calls.

