First 2014 West Nile Virus in Illinois reported

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first positive West Nile virus bird and mosquito batch reported in the state for 2014.

Avirus positive bird was collected in Henry County on May 29. Colona and Madison County Health Department employees collected a positive mosquito batch on May 30 in Godfrey.

“West Nile virus activity is largely dependent on the weather. Despite our cold winter, mosquitoes are becoming active and infected with West Nile virus as the temperature increase. If we see a hot, dry summer, we could see a lot of West Nile virus activity,” said IDPH Director Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. “We want to remind people not to be complacent. Take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and taking other precautions.”

The first West Nile virus positive result in 2013 was a mosquito batch collected on May 21, 2013 in Cook County.

