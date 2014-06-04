NWS reports flooding in the Heartland, some power outages

The National Weather Service reports the following storm reports.11 p.m. - Lowes Fire Dept. requesting a boat from Graves Co. Rescue for a water rescue in Lowes. People trapped in a house.10:38 p.m. - Multiple roads with running water over them. Several creeks and ditches out of their banks in Paducah, Ky.10:27 p.m. - Power outages reported in Canton, Ky.10:22 p.m. - 30 minute rainfall total 1.5 inches in Mayfield, Ky.10:19 p.m. - Power outages reported in Boaz, Ky.10:14 p.m. - Several roads in town with flash flooding. Water over bumper height in Paducah, Ky.8:46 p.m. - Hwy. 62 north of Nortonville, Ky. has trees across road8:32 p.m. - Large, very violent tornado still in progress near Mortons Gap, Ky. Wedge-shaped and about 3/4 mile wide8:29 p.m. - Report of large violent rain-wrapped tornado near Crofton, Ky. Appears to be wedge-shaped.8:26 p.m. - Wedge tornado reported by trained spotter in the Mortons Gap-Nortonville area in Ky. moving southeast8:23 p.m. - Funnel cloud reported along Russell Road in Nortonville, Ky.8:03 p.m. - Two reports of funnel clouds near Dawson Springs, Ky.7:24 p.m. - Large funnel cloud reported near Beulah in Hopkins Co., Ky. going 25-30 mph7:08 p.m. - Flash flooding reported in Du Quoin, Ill. Heavy rain still falling.7:05 p.m. - Multiple power outages reported across the western portion of Webster County, Ky.6:53 p.m. - Trees down along Route 109 between the communities of Clay and Providence in Webster Co., Ky.6:45 p.m. - Trees down at intersection of Hwy. 109 and New Hope Church Well Road near Clay in Webster Co., Ky.6:45 p.m. - Multi-vortex tornado on the ground for about 2 minutes near Providence in Webster Co., Ky.6:43 p.m. - Power outages reported in the Clay and Wheatcroft areas in Clay, Ky.6:40 p.m. - Tornado reported by spotter. Large rain-wrapped tornado in Wheatcroft in Webster Co., Ky.6:31 p.m. - Flash flooding of roads throughout the community of Owensboro in Daviess County, Ky.6:21 p.m. - Omaha, IL, flash flooding along portions of state Routes 1 and 13.6:20 p.m. - Sturgis, KY, several 4 foot diameter trees down along county road 950 between Sturgis and Morganfield.5:42 p.m. - Running water over portions of Route 1 between Omaha and North City in Gallatin Co.5:39 p.m. - Dime size hail reported in the community of Morganfield, Ky.5:00 p.m. - Grain bin damaged and blown over and considerable localized flooding in Piopolis, Ill.4:35 p.m. - 55 mph winds in Crossville, Ill.4:29 p.m. - 1.2 inches of rain in 20 minutes in McLeansboro, Ill.4:05 p.m. - Minor flash flooding throughout Dahlgren, Ill.4 p.m. - dime sized hail in Bonnie, Ill.3:45 p.m. - Nickel sized hail east of I-57 near Mount Vernon, Ill.8:30 a.m. - 1.5 to 1.75 inches of rain fell in 20 minutes in Wayne County, Ill. There was minor flooding and small trees were blown down.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, water is over KY 94 in several places west of Murray in Calloway County beteween Butterworth Road and Lynn Grove.



Due to heavy rainfall and water over roadways in several locations around the county, drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel until after daylight Thursday.

According to Graves County Emergency Management director Jammey Lock, heavy rain caused a creek to back up in the Mayfield downtown area.

Water started making its way into homes around 11 p.m. and crews began evacuating people and closing off the area.

They were taken to a temporary shelter set up at the First Presbyterian Church.

Lock says the water receded quickly and crews opened up the evacuated area around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

