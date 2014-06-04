Cape Girardeau standoff over, suspect caught in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau standoff over, suspect caught in IL

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police have ended the standoff in Cape Girardeau. The suspect has been caught in Illinois.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, Tommy Joe Davis, III who was wanted for the shooting on Olive Street has been arrested in Illinois. Davis is in custody.

Witnesses at the scene named a possible suspect, and police went to the 1300 block of Amblewood Drive where they believed the suspect could have been located.

A bomb squad and SWAT crews along with several city and county officers surrounded the home near the corner of Amblewood and Lexington. Amblewood Drive was blocked for a time, but police have since open up the road.

