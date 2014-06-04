PD: Sex offender accused making lewd comments at Jackson park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PD: Sex offender accused making lewd comments at Jackson park

John Hooker (Source: Jackson PD) John Hooker (Source: Jackson PD)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A Perry County, Missouri sex offender is accused of making lewd comments to to female juveniles at Jackson City Park.

According to Jackson Police Department, 59-year-old John David Hooker faces assault third degree charges.

Officers investigated after getting a complaint about Hooker on June 1.

The next day, Hooker was found by officers in the park talking to females. 

Police say Hooker made inappropriate comments to the females. One female told police his comments were provocative and offensive.

Hooker was being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $2,500 bond.

