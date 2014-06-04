Fredericktown woman appointed to the state's foster care and adoption board

A Fredericktown, Missouri woman has been appointed to the state's foster care and adoption board.

Governor Jay Nixon has appointed Kimberlee J. Pate, of Fredericktown, to the board.

According to a news release, the board establishes procedures to review the children's division policy and provides written opinions and recommendations for changes to the division. And, it provides draft policy suggestions for improvements in foster care or adoption practices; and provides content of in-service training to be provided by the Children's Division to foster and adoptive parents.

Pate is a Missouri foster care license holder since 2008, and the director of Kid’s Corner Preschool in Fredericktown.

She's served on the Madison County Sheltered Workshop Board and on the Foster Parent Advisory Board for the 24th Judicial Circuit.

The Governor has appointed her for a term ending May 31, 2018.

