Man dies in McCracken County stabbing

A 46-year-old man is dead after an overnight stabbing in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 2655 North Friendship Lot 19, for a stabbing.

John A. Parker, 30, told officers told officers a man had been stabbed.

Deputies say a 46-year-old George A. Miller had been cut during an altercation inside the home.

Parker was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Care. Miller was taken to Lourdes for injuries he received during the altercation with one another.

Officers say a witness received minor injuries trying to stop the incident, but was not transported to receive medical treatment.

Police say Miller was later pronounced dead at approximately 01:37 a.m at Lourdes Hospital.

John E. Parker, Jr., 30, was transported to a Louisville medical facility for non-life threatening lacerations to his body.

Deputies are waiting for more medical reports, and say they continue to investigate this incident.

Deputies say it is unknown at this time if criminal charges will be brought against anyone involved in this incident.

Police say will not be determined until the investigation is finalized.

