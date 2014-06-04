Judge enters not guilty plea for former coach accused of sex crimes with a minor

A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a former western Kentucky high school football coach accused of sex crimes with a minor.

Ron Barnard, 45, was charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, two counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and one count of solicitation of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

His bond hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.



He was a former football coach and teacher at Marshall County High School.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars, Barnard was arrested on Wednesday, June 4 at about 11 a.m.

Barnard will be in court on Monday June 9.

Arraignment is set for 1 p.m. in Marshall County.

Sheriff Byars said that they were approached by the Marshall County School district six months ago and the investigation has been going on since then. He said officers also several electronic devices from Barnard's home and from the school. Search warrants were issued to determine the content of them.



The victim in this case is 15-year-old student. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff says that there could be other victims.

Anyone can call the Sheriff Byars at 270-527-3112 during business hours and ask for him or Lt. Matt Hilbrecht. You can also call 270-527-1333 for after hours.

Ron Barnard was being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to Sheriff Byars, the Marshall County Board of Education and the Marshall County High School contacted the sheriff's office about the situation and fully cooperated with them. He said they were very instrumental in helping with the investigation.

As more information is gathered, Sheriff Byars said more charges may come from the investigation.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.