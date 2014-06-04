Carbondale police to host counterfeit money forum

The Carbondale Police Department is attempting to crack down on the increasing rate of counterfeit money.It will host a forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18 at the Carbondale Police Department in hopes of reaching out to local businesses to prevent forgery.At the forum, police will share information about recent forgery cases, and tips on how to spot counterfeit money. The department encourages both business representatives and private citizens to attend.According to Carbondale police, the department has investigated numerous forgery complaints.In early March, Heartland News reported that counterfeit $20 bills were circulating in the Carbondale area. Police said most forgery cases involve hundreds of dollars worth of counterfeit money that often leaves businesses short on their sales.