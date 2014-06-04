Cape Girardeau standoff over, suspect not in home, police still - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau standoff over, suspect not in home, police still looking

Christy Hendricks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police have ended the standoff in Cape Girardeau after the suspect was not found in the home.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

At one point, two people surrendered to police. Two men came out of the garage of 1314 Amblewood Drive with their hands up.

Police still yelled for anyone else who might be inside to come out. The men were taken out of handcuffs.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Jason Selzer, this all started around 5 a.m. with a report of a shooting at 523 Olive Street.Sgt. Selzer says when police arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was transferred to a local hospital by ambulance with a serious injury.

Witnesses at the scene named a possible suspect, and police went to the 1300 block of Amblewood Drive where they believed the suspect could have been located.

At this time police are still on the Amblewood Drive home.

Our crew on the scene says a bomb squad and SWAT crews in addition to several city and county officers surrounded the home near the corner of Amblewood and Lexington.

Amblewood Drive was blocked.

