Benton, KY couple facing meth charges after traffic stop

A Benton, Kentucky man and woman are facing meth related charges out of Marshall County.

Deputies say it all began after a traffic stop made on Main Street in Benton, Kentucky.

During the stop, an officer said someone in the car was trying to put a straw under the driver's seat.

After investigating, a deputy found lithium batteries and coffee filters inside the car. Officers say that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Inside the passenger glove box, officers found a plastic container that they say had contained meth weighing around 1 gram.

Officers say they also found marijuana inside the car.

William D. Capper, 46, of Benton, was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth), manufacturing methamphetamine 1st, drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and tampering with physical evidence.

The car's passenger, Lisa L. Jackson, 49, of Benton, was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth), drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.

Both Jackson and Capper were booked into the Marshall County Detention Center.

