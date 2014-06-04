ISP announce nighttime enforcement patrol totals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP announce nighttime enforcement patrol totals

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police have announced the nighttime enforcement patrol totals in southern Illinois Counties in May.

Troopers were out looking for suspended licenses, insurance and safety violations and DUI's.

· Union County - 15 arrests/citations, 53 warnings

· I-24 mile marker 27 - 40 arrests/citations, 8 warnings, 6 speeding tickets

· Johnson County - 60 arrests/citations, 21 warnings

On May 16, District 22 made 33 citations, 22 seat belt citations, and 30 written warnings on patrol.

State police remind drivers and passengers to buckle up to save lives.

