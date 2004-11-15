Mission Missouri fighting kids using drugs

By: Tony Hensley

Sikeston, Missouri - Missouri ranks number one in the nation when it comes to methamphetamine lab busts. That ranking is getting the attention of the federal government to step in and take action. Nine counties in southeast Missouri counties are getting $300,000 from Washington to spend on teaching kids that drugs are a trap.

Alcohol, marijuana and meth are the drugs usually targeted in local efforts to prevent substance abuse among teens. But an organization in Sikeston called " Mission Missouri " is using faith to spread its anti-drug message.

Church services have not been held here since 1996. But like a church, Mission Missouri is using faith to battle drugs.

Organizer Theresa Jones says, “Is reaching those kids between 12 to 15 specifically and work toward prevention and delay to even using the drugs."

That's why the federal government is spending thousands of dollars to help Mission Missouri battle against drugs, alcohol and meth.

“As so many people already know Southeast Missouri is number one in the nation in regards to drug and alcohol problems particularly meth and it's getting worse every year." Jones said.

Before kicking off this campaign, Mission Missouri first needed a logo. After reviewing 51 entries from kids ages 12 to 15; a logo was chosen to be the face for the SEMO Prevention Program. 9th Grade Junior High winner, Rachel Beydler says, “I think it's awesome. I didn't expect this really. It’s really cool."

The 15-year-old designed the logo that will be seen on billboards, television ads and signs in school hallways. “I like the different fonts. The world looks like something I think meth would look like. It don't I just like that font a lot." Beydler said.

While Rachel says she had no idea of the impact her work would have, Mission Missouri organizers say they hope by reaching out to young and old through faith it will lower the number of drug users in Southeast Missouri . Executive Director, Jane Pfefferkorn says, “We will educate and engage the faith community to be apart of the process because church is such an important part of everyday life."