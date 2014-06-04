Parking at Fair St. Louis will cost $30

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There will be plenty of parking at Fair St. Louis next month, but it won't come cheap.

St. Louis' popular Fourth of July weekend festival moves to Forest Park this year because of construction on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. Organizers on Tuesday released their transportation plan.

It includes a prohibition of street parking within the park and in some neighboring residential areas. Meanwhile, about 22,000 parking spots in or adjacent to the park will be available at a cost of $30 for premium spaces.

Parking lots at the St. Louis Zoo are not included. The zoo will set its own parking fees at a later date.

Organizers say some free parking will be available within walking distance from outside the park.

