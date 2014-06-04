Paducah man arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

A Paducah man was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police early Wednesday morning at his home on Harrison Street.

Thomas Wilkey, 56, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Police say they were called at about 4:15 a.m. for a report of an assault at Wilkey's home.

According to detectives, a group of friends had been at a party at Wilkey's home and a woman allegedly caught Wilkey assaulting another woman. She confronted Wilkey and an argument started between Wilkey, the woman and another person.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilkey allegedly got a shotgun from his bedroom, pointed it at them and told everyone to leave his home. One of the witnesses called police during the exchange.

When police arrived, they found Wilkey standing at the door of his home with a long gun. He went back inside the home, locked the door and refused to come out, officers said.

The department's Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and Bomb Squad were dispatched to the scene. Officers talked to Wilkey through a public address system, and used the bomb squad's robot to deliver a "throw phone" in an attempt to communicate with Wilkey. They say he refused to answer.

According to police, Wilkey's girlfriend was in the home and came outside at some point during the standoff. She was not injured and was not allowed to return to the home.

Wilkey finally surrendered without further incident at 8:21 a.m. and was arrested. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

