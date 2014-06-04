Cape Girardeau shooting suspect denied bond reduction

Cape Girardeau Police are on scene of a possible shooting on Olive Street.

A suspect in a shooting in Cape Girardeau who was arrested in Illinois was denied a request for bond reduction.

The motion hearing was held on Tuesday, July 22. The bond reduction request will be taken up again, along with a preliminary hearing, on August 11.



Tommy Joe Davis, III appeared before Judge Gary Kamp via video conference on Monday, June 9. He did not enter a plea, but did ask for a public defender and a bond reduction.

Judge Kamp issued him a public defender. The bond reduction request will be addressed at his next court appearance scheduled for July 3 at 10 a.m.



Davis was brought in to the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Thursday afternoon, June 5.

He waived extradition on Thursday in court.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, Davis, who was wanted for the shooting on Olive Street, was arrested on Wednesday in Metropolis, Illinois.

Massac County State’s Attorney Patrick Windhorst said Davis is not facing any charges in Illinois.

Court papers show Tommy Joe Davis III is due to be in court on Monday for arraignment.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, representatives from Metropolis Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, ATF, and DEA collaborated in finding and arresting Tommy Davis III at a hotel in Metropolis, Illinois.

According to police, Davis is facing charges of assault 1st degree - serious physical injury and armed criminal action. Judge William Syler set bond for Davis at $250,000.

Tommy Davis III was still being held Thursday in Massac County, Illinois.

At one point in the standoff, two people surrendered to police. Two men came out of the garage of 1314 Amblewood Drive with their hands up. They are in custody. Police still yelled for anyone else who might be inside to come out.

Officers say they were called to Amblewood for a theft around 4 a.m. Davis told officers he wanted to get property from a person who stayed at a home in at 523 Olive Street.

According to a police probable cause statement, Tommy Davis said he "would do whatever it takes to get his property back."

Police say Davis sent a Facebook message at 2:34 a.m. saying, "Glad ur back in town. Don't know what ur used to but I want my **** back, or we can fight it out if you win you can keep it 523 Olive Street ... just so happens we be in town at the same time."

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Jason Selzer, around 5 a.m. Wednesday there was a shooting at 523 Olive Street.

Sgt. Selzer says when police arrived on scene a man wearing only a towel was on the porch saying his friend had been shot.

Police found a man inside the home who had been shot in the stomach. The victim had a bullet wound to the belly button and it exited out his back, according to police.

Cape Girardeau police say the two males who were taken out of the house were not charged with any crime, and were released.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital by ambulance with a serious injury. The shooting victim told police that there may have been a "love triangle between the victim, Tommy Davis and the victim's girlfriend."

Witnesses at the scene named a possible suspect, and police went to the 1300 block of Amblewood Drive where they believed the suspect could have been located.

A bomb squad and SWAT crews along with several city and county officers surrounded the home near the corner of Amblewood and Lexington.

Amblewood Drive was blocked for a time, but police have since open up the road.

