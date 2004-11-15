Toy Testers

By: Amy Jacquin

What an exciting time! We have 20 different toys to test, and here's how we coordinated this huge event...

I researched toy store sites, toy magazines, and toy wish list requests, and came up with some of the most popular toys for this holiday season.

There are four toys for each of the following age groups: preschool, kindergarten, first, second, and third grades.

All the toys we revealed to the kids came from Toys R Us. The Cape Girardeau Store graciously donated all the toys we're using this week. We're giving them to a homeless shelter when we're finished.

The stories air from youngest to oldest, so we kick things off with the preschoolers.

I'll warn you parents right now... you may need an engineering degree to get most of these toys out of the boxes and assembled! And stock-up on batteries, because you are going to need them!

But then, sit back and enjoy... because these kids have a ball!

Here's a list of all the toys:

Big Big Loader $20

Cabbage Patch Kid $30

InteracTV $40

Keyboard $30

Bella Dancerella $30

V.Smile $50

Beanz & Trick Track $8

Operation Brain Surgery $20

Balloon Lagoon $20

Ms. Pack Man TV Games $18

VideoNow & Movie $79

Spider Man & Doc Ock Laser Blast $30

Leapster $70

The Incredibles Remote Control Car $30

Yu-Gi-Oh Disk Launcher & cards $42

Sky Patrol Helicopter $60

Bratz Tokyo-A-Go-Go Dance N' Skate Club $90

Tamagotchi Connection $15

RoboSapien $100

Acura Remote Control Car $20