Possible shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Possible shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a possible shooting on Olive Street.

Our crew on the scene says a person was taken away in an ambulance.

The station commander for the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirms one person was taken to the hospital, but what caused that person's injuries is not known at this time.

The call for the possible shooting came in just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

For the latest information on this developing story, please click here.

