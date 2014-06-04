Driver injured when log truck overturns in Graves County

The driver of a semi truck carrying logs was taken to the hospital after a crash in Graves County Tuesday evening.According to the sheriff's department, Danny Murphy, 59, was driving the truck in the area of 6383 KY97 in Sedalia around 5:45 when he tried to make a sharp curve. He lost control of the truck and went into the ditch.The logs then broke away from the trailer, shifting the load and causing the truck to roll over.Murphy was pulled from the truck and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.The Highway Department and Sedalia Fire responded to clean up the road.Kentucky CVE was notified to inspect the vehicle the next day.