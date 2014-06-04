Driver injured when log truck overturns in Graves County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured when log truck overturns in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The driver of a semi truck carrying logs was taken to the hospital after a crash in Graves County Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's department, Danny Murphy, 59, was driving the truck in the area of 6383 KY97 in Sedalia around 5:45 when he tried to make a sharp curve. He lost control of the truck and went into the ditch.

The logs then broke away from the trailer, shifting the load and causing the truck to roll over.

Murphy was pulled from the truck and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

The Highway Department and Sedalia Fire responded to clean up the road.

Kentucky CVE was notified to inspect the vehicle the next day.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly