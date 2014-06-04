Heartland Sports scores from Tuesday 6/3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Tuesday 6/3

Heartland Sports scores 6/3.

H.S. Baseball

Class 3 State Semifinal
NMCC---3
Christian---4
**NMCC will play Fatima in 3rd place game at 10:30 a.m. Weds.

Class 2 State Final
Valle Catholic---13
Hartville---2

Class 1 State Semifinal
Cooter vs. Dadeville at 6:30 p.m. Weds.

Illinois Softball
Class 1A Super-Sectional
Trico---1
New Athens---0

Class 2A Super-Sectional
Teutopolis---2
Carterville---1

Class 3A Sectional Semifinal
Centralia---16
Carbondale---10

MLB
Kansas City---8
St. Louis---7

Frontier League
Joliet---0
Southern Illinois---2

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.







Powered by Frankly