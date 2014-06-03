Solar panels in the Bootheel - Conflicting reports in death of SIU student

Construction crews started demolishing the old Burkart Foam building over a month ago. They are taking their time to salvage what they can of the old building.

Pravin Varughese's mother says when she saw the bruises on her son's body and head, something wasn't adding up.

If you drive down to the Bootheel, you may notice something a little different. Solar panels are being installed on school campuses and city property.

Good evening,

A small community in Southeast Missouri installed solar panels on their school campuses and city property. Find out more, including how they plan on making a profit, tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A grand jury indicted a Cairo man on attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and felon in possession of a firearm. James Watts is accused of killing two women and critically injuring another on May 15 at First National Bank in Cairo.



A second autopsy shows that Pravin Varughese had significant blunt force trauma to the head, indicating he was beaten up before he died, according to the family's lawyer. Allison Twaits talked to Pravin's mother today about the report and what the family believes happened. You can click here for more.



New businesses are popping up all over Poplar Bluff, Missouri. It is something city officials say is boosting the local economy. Kadee Brosseau talked to them today and they say it’s only the beginning.

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday. Donald Lafferty is accused of attempted murder first degree, arson first degree, armed criminal action and financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Another building in Cairo, Illinois is being torn down. The old Burkart Foam building is coming down piece by piece to make room for an extension of the River Bend Rice Seed Company.

In national news, severe weather packing baseball-size hail and heavy rain rolled into Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon as potentially dangerous storms targeted a number of Midwestern states, including South Dakota and Iowa.

The nation’s top military officer said on Tuesday the Army could still throw the book at Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the young soldier who walked away from his unit in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan and into five years of captivity by the Taliban.

