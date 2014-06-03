Plane from Carmi, IL crashes in Monroe, LA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MONROE, LA (KFVS) - A plane that took off from Carmi, Illinois, Tuesday morning crash landed at a McDonald's restaurant in Monroe, Louisiana.

Witnesses say the plane ended up upside-down, and the pilot was hurt.

He's a Monroe-based pilot who works for Brown's Feed and Chemical, which is based out of Carmi.

Witnesses also say the plane clipped several trees before the crash.

It's not clear what caused it.

