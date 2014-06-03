Surge of new businesses comes to Poplar Bluff

Hydro-Adventures Water Park is one of the new businesses in town.

New businesses are popping up all over Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

It is something city officials say is boosting the local economy. They say it's only the beginning.

Valley Plaza is one of the up and coming spots for new businesses. Hobby Lobby is currently having its grand opening. However, the president of the Chamber of Commerce said development is happening all over town.

Hydro-Adventures water park is one of the new businesses in town.

“I am an optimist,” said owner Jack Falfas. “I think we are going to do really well.”

He’s just one of many new business owners in Poplar Bluff.

“We closed the deal about eight weeks ago,” Falfas said.

It’s welcomed progress for Poplar Bluff residents.

“I think it says that our community is growing and businesses are excited to set up here because there are so many businesses that are coming here,” Martha Kirkman said.

Chamber President Steve Halter said about 10 new businesses have popped up around town in just the past month.

“It’s just everywhere you turn it seems like something’s happening,” Halter said.

He said that has a lot to do with an investment in the highway about two years ago.

“A lot of people rely on traffic coming through your area so when people saw that investment, really the talk of the area and the talk of the state was highway 67, the four lane of highway 67,” Halter said.

Since then, he said, that area has taken off.

“Menard’s just opened up a week ago. The hospital just opened up within the last year and a half,” Halter said.

He said that momentum has seeped into other parts of town.

“Hobby Lobby and there are some restaurants that have come,” Kirkman said.

It is new economic developments that speak volumes for the growth spurt in Bluff.

“We are investing 6-7 million dollars in the place,” Falfas said.

There are investments into the future that people who live here say aren’t stopping any time soon.

Halter said there are also more exciting things coming to town that can't be announced yet. However, he said to be watching out for some new developments in the near future.

