Valle Catholic wins Class 2 State baseball Title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Valle Catholic wins Class 2 State baseball Title

The Warriors won 13-2 against Hartville. (Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman) The Warriors won 13-2 against Hartville. (Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman)
Senior Nolan Wood holds the state championship trophy for Valle Catholic.(Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman) Senior Nolan Wood holds the state championship trophy for Valle Catholic.(Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman)
Valle Catholic wins the Class 2 state champs! (Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman) Valle Catholic wins the Class 2 state champs! (Source: KFVS sports reporter Josh Frydman)
The Valle Catholic baseball team defeated Hartville 13-2 Tuesday at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon to claim the Class 2 State Championship.

With the win, the Warriors finish the season with a 30-3 record.

Also, following the game Valle Head Coach Judd Naeger announced he was stepping down from his baseball duties but will continue to coach football.

Valle assistant Nathan Gegg will take over as head baseball coach.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly