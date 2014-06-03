Cairo building dating back to 1880s being torn down

Another building in Cairo, Illinois is being torn down.

The old Burkart Foam building is coming down piece by piece to make room for an extension of the River Bend Rice Seed Company.

According to a spokesperson for River Bend Rice, they will be adding new warehouses to store rice, wheat and soybeans.

Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman said the extension of this company will benefit the city of Cairo through the taxes paid on the building.

J&S Construction and Demolition started demolishing the old structure over a month ago. They are taking their time tearing it down and salvaging the old wood, bricks, lights, windows and doors.

The items salvaged are being sold to other companies to be restored and assemble new projects.

The old Burkart Foam building dates back to the 1880s. Inside are dated materials, assembly line machines and other items that tell a story of the building decades, and even over a century ago.

These items inside are being salvaged as well.

