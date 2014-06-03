Fast food employee allegedly altered customer's check - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fast food employee allegedly altered customer's check

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An employee at a fast food restaurant was arrested after he allegedly altered a customer's check.

Paral D. Patel, 22, was charged with first degree forgery.

According to Paducah police, a man told them he bought food from Subway, 2300 N. 8th St., on April 30 and wrote a check for $20.09.

Several days later, he said the check cleared his bank in the amount of $720.09.

According to police, an investigation determined that Patel, an employee of the restaurant, had changed the amount on the check and added his father's name to the Payee line.

Patel was arrested on Tuesday morning, June 3 and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly