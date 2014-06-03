Fast food employee allegedly altered customer's check

An employee at a fast food restaurant was arrested after he allegedly altered a customer's check.

Paral D. Patel, 22, was charged with first degree forgery.

According to Paducah police, a man told them he bought food from Subway, 2300 N. 8th St., on April 30 and wrote a check for $20.09.

Several days later, he said the check cleared his bank in the amount of $720.09.

According to police, an investigation determined that Patel, an employee of the restaurant, had changed the amount on the check and added his father's name to the Payee line.

Patel was arrested on Tuesday morning, June 3 and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

