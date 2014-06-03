Paducah man arrested after burglary investigation

A Paducah man who first told police he had been stabbed, was arrested after it was determined he cut himself while breaking into an abandoned building.

Dakota L. Stevens, 23, was charged with third degree burglary.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called at about 1 a.m. on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Munal's Donuts, 1703 Bridge Street. When they arrived, they found Stevens, bleeding from cuts to his right arm. They say Stevens told them he had been stabbed, and provided the name of a suspect.

A detective interviewed the suspect that night, but released him with no charges filed.

The following morning, police say the owners of the building at 1701 Bridge Street reported that someone had broken a window and entered the building. The detective reported he found fingerprints and blood inside the building.

During a second interview, Stevens admitted he had broken the window and said he "fell through."

Stevens was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say an additional charge of filing a false police report is pending.

