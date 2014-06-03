Paducah couple arrested after traffic stop

A Paducah couple was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Harry N. Howard, 38, was charged with failure to notify the Department of Transportation of an address change, trafficking in meth second offense, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Tramadol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah N. Nichols, 40, was charged with possession of meth, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of Tramadol.

According to the sheriff's department, on June 2 at about 2:40 p.m., detectives with the drug division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction at the intersection of South 3rd and Clark Streets in Paducah.

They say Harry Howard and Sarah Nichols were in the vehicle.

During the course of the stop, detectives searched the vehicle and found a small quantity of meth and MSM (a cutting agent commonly used to cut meth) inside the vehicle.

Detectives say that Nichols had concealed illegal drugs in her crotch area just before the stop. A pill bottle was later recovered from Nichols that contained meth, Hydrocodone and Tramadol.

According to detectives, they searched Howard and seized $3,145 from his that is suspected to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

After the stop, sheriff deputies conducted a search of Howard's home on Benton Road and found more drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that Howard had been selling meth for about the past seven months.

Howard and Nichols were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. They were both on felony parole for previous drug offenses at the time of their arrests.

The Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole and the Sheriff Department's K-9 unit helped detectives with the investigation.

