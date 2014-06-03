Williamson Co. sheriff announces jail inspection results

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced the results of the most recent inspection of the Williamson County Jail.

The inspection was finished on May 22 by a specialist from the Jail and Detention Standards Unit of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

During the inspection, there was a detailed examination of the Williamson County Jail's policies and standard operating procedures, training standards for correctional officers and services provided or made available to inmates. It also included a physical inspection of the jail building and facilities.

The inspection checklist includes well over 300 individual topics that are examined for compliance with the Illinois County Jail standards. The Williamson County Jail was recognized as compliant with each and every standard.

Highlights of the inspection include the most recent jail kitchen inspection, which resulted in a score of 98 percent, visitation policies and the ongoing installation of equipment that will allow some local and federal court appearances to be fulfilled through video conferencing.

"Our correctional officers and jail staff should be very proud of this," Sheriff Vick said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.