Nice peach crop expected this season

Despite a long hard winter, there will be local peaches in southern Illinois.

In Union County, Illinois, peach growers are expecting a nice peach crop this season.

"We feel good about this year," said Ren Sirles, President of Rendleman Orchards. "We are very happy that we will have local peaches available."

Currently the peaches are maturing about 10 days to two weeks later than in previous years, but with the warmer temperatures, this may change.

According to Vice President, Wayne Sirles, "As spring progressed, it was nice to see we had a full crop of peaches. The peaches are also looking better than expected as we have not had any hail at this point and we have been thinning a bit for good sizing. We feel very fortunate and are anxious for harvest."

For current information on the peach crop at Rendleman Orchards, you can visit them online at www.rendlemanorchards.com or on Facebook at Rendleman Orchards.

