Man sentenced for violating drug trafficking, gun laws

A Fulton, Kentucky man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison after a three-year term of supervised release for violating federal drug trafficking and gun laws.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western Dist. of Kentucky David J. Hale, 23-year-old Joshua White will serve the federal sentence after he finishes a current state sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

White had previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in meth and being a felon in possession of a gun. He had a previous felony conviction for drug trafficking.

On or about February 11, 2010, White was convicted in Fulton Circuit Court of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 yards of a school.

According to court records, on March 25, 2013, in Fulton County, Ky. White knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute meth. On the same day he had loaded Hi-Point, .380 caliber pistol. He used the gun to shoot at a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo E. Lawless prosecuted the case. The Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.