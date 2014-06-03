Jackson Police Department to expand - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Police Department to expand

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The Jackson Board of Aldermen passed a proposal to add on to the police department.

The proposed project would add an extra 3000 square feet of space for Jackson PD to work with.

It'll also improve security with a prisoner sallyport, and an additional entrance. City officials say it'll also boost efficiency with extra office space and expanded communications capabilities.

The city has the land already, but officials still have to figure out how to pay for the expansion.

